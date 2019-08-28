Doctor and beauty influencer Nina Bal breaks the myth around Botox

Many people across the world have used Botox as a beauty treatment. While there are visible positives about the treatment, many negative instances have come to the forefront. In today’s times, looking good 24/4 has become the norm for many people, not just celebrities. It is essential to look at the facts around botox. In this article, doctor and beauty influencer Dr. Nina Bal shares her views on the treatment.

With more than 300k followers on Instagram, beauty influencer and celebrity Dr. Bal has never failed to delight any of her clients, including celebrities. These celebrities and her other clients have experienced a successful transformation. Their trust lies in Dr. Nina Bal, who believes, “Botox is not just a cosmetic procedure gone wrong. It all depends upon the skill of the doctor. The procedure, if done right, can sculpt your face and can make your skin look younger.”

Dr. Nina shares more than just about her personal life on her actively followed Instagram account. “My mission is to let people know that there is nothing wrong with choosing a procedure. I share a couple of before-after images, keeping the identity of the patients discreet, as I want people to know that these procedures aren’t scary at all. If someone wishes to have them, then they should find a doctor they can put their trust in”, explains Dr. Nina Bal on social media.

Beyond social media, Dr. Bal was the official dentist for the second season of E4’s TV show Body Fixers. Gaining the nickname ‘the facial sculptor,’ Dr. Nina has amplified her reach as a trustworthy name in the fields of Cosmetic dentistry and facial aesthetics.