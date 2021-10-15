Doc Destiny: This Dussehra, do away with ‘evil’ within you

Dussehra is a popular Hindu festival that indicates the triumph of good over evil, of victory of positive over negative. This year, Dussehra which is also known as Vijayadashami will be observed on October 15, today. Dussehra celebrates the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana. This day is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri, marking the end of the holy festival that spans nine nights.

The 10 heads of Ravana indicate Kama (lust), Krodha (anger), Moha (delusion), Lobha (greed), Mada (pride), Maatsyasya (envy), Manas (mind), Buddhi (intellect), Chitta (will) and Ahamkara (ego) – all these constitute the ten heads. And so Ravana had all these ten qualities. But Ram is the only one who signifies the third eye, intuition, or connection to God and through this one virtue, all the above-mentioned 10 sins can be destroyed.

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, the house is decorated with deep (earthen lamps), flowers, rangoli, toran (festoon made of marigold flowers and mango leaves), and the festivities fill our hearts with happiness and positivity.

Nabhi, the navel or center of our being, is the place where the embryo turns into a foetus hence, the birth or nurturing is from the nabhi, and the destruction point of Ravana too was the nabhi.

There is a significance of 10 heads, 20 hands, and one third eye. Mythology is very deep to understand. The arrow that destroys Ravana creates the energy of fire, which depicts that if we want to perish our “kukarmas”, we need focus, courage, and determination.

The Ramayana teaches us many lessons, but the deepest is the triumph of good over evil, similarly, we can eradicate our negativity and convert it into our positivity.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:11 AM IST