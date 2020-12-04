Doc Destiny: The good side of Number 4

Today’s date being December 4, in today’s column we will try to understand the significance and importance of Number 4 and also learn about the unique qualities of people who have an association with Number 4. People who are born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st of any month are ruled by the Uranus, which is denoted as Rahu in Hindu astrology.

Individuals who have an association with Number 4 are said to have some wonderful characteristics which are as follows…

They are good conversationalists. They would introduce social reforms through their writings and speech. They fearlessly reveal their ideas and convictions and are not concerned about other’s opinions. They gain maturity through experience. They love to establish their views emphatically and always contradict others. They come to right conclusions after much thought and investigation.

Their soft nature and impartial attitude can earn many friends. They choose very few to be their close friends. Knowledge of various culture and people, travel to new places, gain experiences and observations is of importance to them. These people form the “common man” in society. They do not seek fame but are content with that they have or what comes on its own. They are very emotional and sensitive and can get upset quickly.

They are lovers of art and love to select and possess art treasures. While young, they love to lead a comfortable life. As days go by, they will have an increasing interest in spirituality and social reforms. They are highly innovative. They are very good at gadgets, computers, electronics and anything new. They tend to settle in their 4th profession / job.

What’s lucky for Number 4:

1. LUCKY NUMBER: If they are born on the 13th or 31st, then their lucky numbers are 1 and 3. And those who are born on the 4th or 22nd of any month, then their lucky number is 1.

2. LUCKY DIRECTION: South-West

3. LUCKY GEMSTONE FOR NUMBER 4: Hessonite or Gomed

4. LUCKY COLOURS: Light blue, grey, mauve and silver

5. SIGNIFICANT YEARS: With totals of 4: 13, 22, 31, 40,49, 58, 67, 76, 85 & 94

6. LUCKY DATES: 1, 3, 4, 10, 13, 19, 22, 28, 30 & 31

7. LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

8. DONATION: Daan of four mixed grains on Wednesdays, or on the 4th, 13th, 22nd, 31st of any month.

9. LUCKY COMBINATIONS: 1, 2, 4 & 7

An important note: Many people as well astrologers/ numerologists consider Number 4 and Number 13 as unlucky. Well, that is not the case at all, because not all Numbers are bad and good altogether. They do have negative as well as positive qualities. Hence, we should respect people with Number 4 who are motivators, innovators, accept change gracefully despite the turbulence and ups and downs in their personal live. Kudos to people with Number 4, who have learnt the biggest lessons in 2020.