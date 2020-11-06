Doc Destiny: Six and its significance

Today’s date being November 6, in today's column, we will discuss the significance and importance of Number 6 and the unique qualities, characteristics of people who have an association with this number. Individuals who are born on the 6th, 15th and 24th of any month have a huge influence of number 6 on their lives.

Number 6 is ruled by the planet Venus which is called Shukra in Hindu astrology. According to astrology and numerology, the planet governs beauty, charm, grace, romance and the expression of love. This is a number of harmony, communion, marriage and luxury. The day which is allotted to Number 6 is Friday. Goddess Laxmi, Saraswati and Lord Kartikeya are believed to be the ruling gods of Number 6.

People who belong to this number are born with the ability to charm others. They have the capability to control others. While most of the people who are born with number 6 admire luxuries and comforts, there are some who follow spiritual pursuits and renounce the material life. People who have number 6 as their birth number are usually bestowed with magnetic eyes. Such people tend to be brave.

They get drawn to poetry, music, fine arts and everything that is beautiful. They get enticed by worldly enjoyments. They also like to travel and explore new places. Before beginning or undertaking something new, they analyse and go through all the pros and cons properly. Failures and hardships will never deter them but only prompt them to try again with renewed strength and expectation.

Their only aim in life is to rise in power, position and wealth. It is seen that people who are influenced by number 6 are blessed with attractive features. High on perseverance, they keep a constant eye on their goals. For them, material comforts and luxuries matter a lot and they do achieve it with their hard work and dedication. It won’t be wrong to call them luckiest people on Earth.

They show great interests in gardening and decorating their homes. Not just women, but men who have an association with number 6 too like to wear jewellery. Love, affection, mercy and compassion are their distinctive traits. Even though they seem to have a big heart, but sometimes, they will never come forward to help or do anything even to those who made them happy or had helped them in the past.

People get fooled by them easily with their flattery and sweet talk. Because of their attractive personality and bewitching charm, they become popular and win favours from others very easily. They are very much concerned about their own health and will consume lot of health drinks, food and tonics. Such people don’t feel content, their desires keep growing. These people are exceptionally blessed when it comes to the gift of bearing children.

Such individuals are sympathetic, pleasant, generous and harmonious in nature. Such people value their freedom a lot. They are very passionate when it comes to love and romance. Such individuals become good counsellors and advisors.They have high ambitions and they can go to any extent to keep their self-respect intact.

