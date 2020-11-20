Doc Destiny: Season of Sagittarius

From tomorrow onwards, the month of Sagittarius is about to begin i.e. from November 21 to December 20. Hence, we will try to understand the significance of Sun sign, Sagittarius. It will also try to learn about the personality and unique characteristics of Sagittarians.

After Birth and Destiny numbers, the most significant number in numerology is the Zodiac Sign number. Sagittarius, which is the ninth zodiac sign of the astronomical chart, is ruled by the planet Jupiter — denoted as Guru in Hindu astrology. And since the Jupiter is also the ruling planet of Number 3, Sagittarians does have an influence of Number 3 in their lives.

It is seen that people whose zodiac sign is Sagittarius are full of enthusiasm. Their hair is typically chestnut brown. They have a long face. They never plan their looks — they wear whatever is handy and comfortable.

Jovial and boisterous by nature, Sagittarians like socialising, meeting new people and making new friends. They also like to explore untapped places. Such individuals prefer a last-minute approach. Sagittarius prefers a last-minute approach. In distant shores, optimistic Sagittarius hopes for answers and fulfilment. Sagittarians tend to live in what might be rather than what is.

Blunt and often tactless, Sagittarius has an unfortunate habit of telling others how to live whilst seldom living by the same principles. Their blisteringly honest personality makes them stand out from others. Sagittarians act very impulsively. They release the arrow without focusing or choosing a clear target. Their ‘I will think later’ attitude sometimes backfires them.

As a parent, they like to take children on adventurous journeys. They encourage their kids to explore the world and take risks. They are more of a friend and co-conspirator than a parent, discipline tends to be haphazard and routine is seen as something to be avoided.

Whereas, Sagittarian kids are very curious by nature. They like asking questions. A Sagittarian child will have a joyful nature who is always enthusiastic about everything. They get bored easily. Usually honest, if discovered up to mischief, young Sagittarius invents a different version of the truth. This adventurous child is happiest in an educational environment that promotes self-expression. Pet ownership will help encourage a sense of responsibility that may not develop otherwise.

As far as career is concerned, a job or profession that offers a degree of freedom and intellectual stimulation can keep them happy and satisfied. Travel guide, pilot, philosopher, tutor, lecturer, teacher, lawyer, psychotherapist, interpreter, public relations consultant, bookseller, writer or publisher all suit this sign, as does guru, priest or feng shui consultant etc. are some of the career choices best suited for Sagittarians.

Sporty Sagittarians may enjoy running a sports centre or work as a personal trainer. More adventurous types may do well as a croupier.