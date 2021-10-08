Doc Destiny: Navratri and Number 9

Though Number 9 holds the last spot in Numerology, the number has some mystical powers that make it stand out against all the other numbers. This number is also called as ‘Number of Mars’, since it is ruled by the Red Planet which is denoted as Mangal in Indian astrology. Any number, when added or multiplied by number 9, retains its original identity. It is a number that remains constant despite changes.

Number 9 is called a complete number. Nine planets, nine forms of Durga, nine days of Navratris, nine years cycle of 108 mantras, such representations of number 9 make it a mystical number. Number nine denotes new birth, spirituality, and revolution. These 9 days of Navratri are the most powerful days of the year.

Let’s understand the 9 days of Navratri and their significance as per numerology:

Shardiya Navratri is celebrated in honour of Goddess Durga and during these pious nine days, her nine forms, Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri are worshipped. Shailputri, Brahmacharini, and Chandraghanta forms of the Goddess are worshiped on the first, second, and third day.

Kushmanda, Skandamata, and Katyayani forms are worshiped on the fourth, fifth, and sixth days. Kalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri forms are worshiped on the seventh, eighth, and ninth day. Maa Durga had fought with the demon ‘Mahishasur’ during these 9 days and finally killed him. After killing Mahishasur, Maa Durga was called ‘Mahishasur Mardini’.

On this occasion, people set up a statue of Maa Durga in their homes or localities and worship for 9 days. It is said that Shardiya Navratri is being observed since the prehistoric ages. People also observe fast and pray to the nine goddesses, the Nav Durgas to fulfil their wishes.

The 9-day festival commences on Vijayadashami or Dussehra, which is the tenth day of the festivities. Dussehra as we all know signifies the victory of good over evil. However, the stories vary from region to region.

(For further enquiries call on 9004571415)

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 08:47 AM IST