Doc Destiny: Eat as per your number

Apart from telling the personality and unique characteristics of a person, numerology can also reveal the unique taste of people, their favourite foods and foods which can be favourable for them. In our last column, we discussed different fruits, veggies, herbs and nuts which can be beneficial for people with Number 1 to Number 4.

Today, we will try to cover the remaining numbers from Number 5 to Number 9 and find out which food is beneficial for people who are associated with Number 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

Number 5: Mercury is the planet for those who are born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd of any month or have an association with Number 5. Walnut, pista (pistachios) and Indian herbs like salamis (Orchis Mascula) can give strength to the nervous system. Consumption of cow’s milk and ghee are also advisable. Figs and oats are also highly recommended for them as they can give a boost to their health. It will be great if people with Number 5 stick to a vegetarian diet.

Number 6: Venus is the planet for those who are born on the 6th, 15th and 24th of any month or their birth number automatically becomes Number 6. In order to be healthy, they are advised to include the following types of food in their daily diet: Fruits like watermelon, pomegranate, pineapple, musk melon, apples, figs, grapes, raisins and nuts like apricot, walnut, almond and rose petals. However, if they suffer from heart diseases, they must not eat nuts with any fat content like almonds without the advice of a physician. They should consult a doctor before including dry fruits in their regular diet.

Number 7: Ketu (Neptune) is the planet of individuals who are born on the 7th, 16th and 25th of any month or have an association with the Ketu’s number. They must include greens and leafy vegetables like lettuce, cauliflower, pumpkin, water gourd, amaranth leaves, cucumber and onions in their daily diet. Fruits like grapes, pineapple, raisins and bananas are good for them. They have a very sensitive digestive system. Even if they eat very small quantities of oily or very spicy foods, it could upset their stomach. These people who love tasty food must consume only those items which are conducive their health. By doing so, they will have sound health. Lettuce, cabbage, chicory, cucumber, linseed, mushrooms, apples, grapes, juices.

Number 8: Saturn is of those who are born on the 8th, 17th or 26th of any month, or your birth number becomes Number 8. People who are associated with Number 8 should avoid coffee as much as possible. Juices of fruits like lime (without sugar), pineapple, banana and raisins, and vegetables like carrot, cucumber, yam and edible leaves can have a wonderful effect on their health. Even if they are very healthy, they should not have a full meal at night if they are above 40; some fruits and a glass of milk will suffice.

Number 9: People who are born on the 9th, 18th and 27th of any month or have an association with Number 9, are ruled by planet Mars (also called Mangal). Onion is ideally suited for them and must be included in their daily diet. Garlic is a must for people with Number 9, especially women. Edible leaves like purslane or Gougura is the only vegetable that will yield beneficial effects on these people. They must avoid spicy food as far as possible. A little pepper may be added instead of chillies.

Ginger will also be beneficial. Vegetables like colocasia, yarn and okra are ideal for them. Excessive consumption of meat can lead to ulcers; hence they should avoid meat. Food with hot spices must be avoided at all cost. If they are ill, only fruits should be eaten which will help them to regain their health quickly. Once a week, they should take oil massage for rejuvenation and relaxation.