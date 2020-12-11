Doc Destiny: Eat as per your number

Apart from telling the personality and unique characteristics of a person, numerology can also reveal about the unique taste of people, their favourite foods and foods which can be favourable for them. From Number 1 to Number 9, let’s understand the unique link and lesser-known ‘food facts’ in numerology.

Number 1 – Sun: Those who are born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th of any month, have an association with Number 1. Such individuals eat moderately. They are always curious to know more about different foods. People with Number 1 should take a tablespoon of honey and mix it with hot water or milk and consume it every morning. It will help keep them in good health and shape. Their digestion will be poor if they eat when they do not have an appetite. They are advised to include natural foods in their diet. They must avoid oily and spicy food which aggravates the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and Epilepsy.

Number 2 – Moon: People who are born on the 2nd, 11th, 2oth and 29th of any month have a link with Moon’s number, Number 2. Individuals with Number 2 must eat white and yellow pumpkin, cucumber since it has high water content. Green vegetables and cabbages, fruits like watermelon, pomegranate and bananas are good for them. They should keep themselves hydrated. Apart from drinking enough water, they should also drink juices and soups. The ideal herb for these people is Hydrocodyle Asiatica (vallarai). It prevents them from getting diabetes and increases their lifespan. Drumstick leaves can do wonders if they are suffering from diabetes. Such individuals should also add roots of lotus plants in their diet.

Number 3 – Jupiter: Individuals who are born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th of any month are associated with Number 3, which is known as Brihaspati in Hindu astrology. They should consume wheat more. Tomatoes, lemons, pomegranates and pineapples are very favourable for them. They should consume almonds daily. Gooseberries can help keep them safe from all kinds of skin problems. Dried gooseberries can help reduce their body heat. They should strictly stay away from foods which lead to acidity and gas. They should include rice, beetroots, asparagus, cherries, berries, apples, peaches, olives, grapes, mint, saffron, nutmegs and figs in their diet.

Number 4 – Rahu: Those who are born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd, 31st of any month, are associated with Number 4. Banana, coconut, lentils, spinach, green cabbage and other green vegetables are highly recommended for them. Undue medication, spices and red meat are the things which they should strictly avoid. Exercise is a must for them. They should stay extra careful in terms of their health in the month of January, February, July, August and September.

(To be continued next week…)