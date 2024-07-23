Do You Often Suffer From Acidity? 5 Ways Sleep Pattern Affects Acid Reflux

Canva

Acidity or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a serious condition and can be hurdle in your everyday life if you do not find the root cause and fix it. Do you ever feel a burning sensation in your chest or get abrubt acird burps or get a headache after a meal? All these symptoms direct to acidity. But did you know that acidity is not only caused due to your dietary habits and can also be the result of your sleep patterns?

Yes! Your sleep patterns can also be the reason you often suffer from feeling of discomfort caused due to acidity. There are multiple ways how sleep and acidity are interconnects. Let's know how.

Your sleep position

Acid reflux is a condition caused by the stomach acid moving back up into the esophagus when one is lying down. This can be avoided by sleeping with the head raised. Moreover, avoid lying down immediately after a meal. This can cause indigestion followed by acidity.

Meal timings

Large meals or snacks right before bed can make acid reflux more likely to occur at night. It's usually advised to wait two to three hours after eating before turning in for the night. To have a healthy dinner, choose meals that have less acidic content. Go for light and fibre rich meals.

Sleep deprivation

Stress levels can rise as a result of sleep deprivation, which could then raise stomach acid production and the chance of developing acid reflux. A number of illnesses, including obstructive sleep apnea, can make acid reflux worse. Recurrent episodes of airway blockage during sleep may cause the abdomen's pressure to fluctuate, which encourages reflux.



Circadian rhythms

The body's internal clock, or circadian rhythm, regulates various physiological processes, including digestion. Disruptions in sleep patterns can affect the normal production of digestive juices and the timing of their release.

Poor quality of sleep

The body's capacity to heal and sustain its functions, including digestion, can be impacted by poor sleep quality. The lower esophageal sphincter might become weaker due to inadequate or interrupted sleep, which can facilitate acid reflux from the stomach.