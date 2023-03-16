Do you have Anemia? 7 Fruits that might help increase blood in your body

Anemia is a condition in which you lack enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to your body's tissues. Having anemia, also referred to as low hemoglobin, can make you feel tired and weak.
There are many different types of anemia, but the most common type is iron-deficiency anemia. It can be temporary or long term and range from mild to severe. In most cases, anemia has more than one cause. See your doctor if you suspect that you have anemia. It can be a warning sign of a serious illness.
Symptoms
Fatigue
Weakness
Pale or yellowish skin
Irregular heartbeats
Shortness of breath
Dizziness or lightheadedness
Chest pain
Cold hands and feet
Headaches
Here are 7 fruits that will help increase blood in your body.
Pomegranate
Banana
Apple
Watermelon
Orange
Grape
Ripe Guava
