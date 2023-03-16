 Do you have Anemia? 7 Fruits that might help increase blood in your body
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleDo you have Anemia? 7 Fruits that might help increase blood in your body

Do you have Anemia? 7 Fruits that might help increase blood in your body

Having anemia, also referred to as low hemoglobin, can make you feel tired and weak.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
article-image

Anemia is a condition in which you lack enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to your body's tissues. Having anemia, also referred to as low hemoglobin, can make you feel tired and weak.

There are many different types of anemia, but the most common type is iron-deficiency anemia. It can be temporary or long term and range from mild to severe. In most cases, anemia has more than one cause. See your doctor if you suspect that you have anemia. It can be a warning sign of a serious illness.

Symptoms

  • Fatigue

  • Weakness

  • Pale or yellowish skin

  • Irregular heartbeats

  • Shortness of breath

  • Dizziness or lightheadedness

  • Chest pain

  • Cold hands and feet

  • Headaches

Here are 7 fruits that will help increase blood in your body.

Pomegranate

Banana

Apple

Watermelon

Orange

Grape

Ripe Guava

Read Also
Are you suffering from fatigue? 7 Tips to beat it and get the energy back
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Do you have Anemia? 7 Fruits that might help increase blood in your body

Do you have Anemia? 7 Fruits that might help increase blood in your body

Panda Day 2023: Cute GIFs, images, and wishes to celebrate the occasion

Panda Day 2023: Cute GIFs, images, and wishes to celebrate the occasion

Isha Ambani's twins receive custom 5 feet closet from grandfather Mukesh Ambani

Isha Ambani's twins receive custom 5 feet closet from grandfather Mukesh Ambani

National Vaccination Day 2023: Know its significance and history

National Vaccination Day 2023: Know its significance and history

Indonesia: Bali to ban tourists from renting motorbikes

Indonesia: Bali to ban tourists from renting motorbikes