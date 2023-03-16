Do you have Anemia? 7 Fruits that might help increase blood in your body

Anemia is a condition in which you lack enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to your body's tissues. Having anemia, also referred to as low hemoglobin, can make you feel tired and weak.

There are many different types of anemia, but the most common type is iron-deficiency anemia. It can be temporary or long term and range from mild to severe. In most cases, anemia has more than one cause. See your doctor if you suspect that you have anemia. It can be a warning sign of a serious illness.

Symptoms

Fatigue

Weakness

Pale or yellowish skin

Irregular heartbeats

Shortness of breath

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Chest pain

Cold hands and feet

Headaches

Here are 7 fruits that will help increase blood in your body.

Pomegranate

Banana

Apple

Watermelon

Orange

Grape

Ripe Guava

