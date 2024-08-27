Do Cats Feel Loss? New Study Sheds Light On Feline Emotions

Canva

Have you ever wondered if your cat feels the absence of a fellow furry friend when they pass away? It is often believed that animals, especially cats, are emotionless and do not experience real grief. But, a new study is proving this phenomenon wrong, suggesting that cats mourn after the death of a companion animal and grieve over it, just like we do.

If you’ve noticed your cat acting a little off after the loss of another pet, you’re not alone. Recent research by Applied Animal Behaviour Science reveals the emotional side of a feline companion and how they react to the death of another domestic pet in the house. Keep reading as we unwind the emotional traits of cats.

For many years, understanding the grief of animals was mostly based on stories or observations, but there was no concrete evidence. Moving on from the sayings, researchers are now digging deeper into understanding how animals handle the death of a friend. The study surveyed 412 cat caregivers about how their surviving cats behaved after the death of another pet in the household. The results are intriguing.

Canva

Here's how Cats show Grief

The study found that cats do indeed show their emotional side and signs of grief after losing a friend. When a cat's buddy dies, there are several changes in their daily behaviour. For instance, they might sleep more, play less, and eat less than usual. Interestingly, these changes are quite similar to those observed in dogs who have lost their furry pet.

Read Also Spiritual Significance Of A Stray Cat’s Visit To Your Home

However, the researchers also discovered that the amount of time cats spent together with their deceased partner played a crucial role in how they behaved or reacted. If they were close and spent a lot of time together, the surviving pet would show behaviours associated with grief, like seeking extra attention, hiding and spending most of their time alone.

Yael, a 29-year-old former animal rescuer and pet owner, said, "I was an active animal feeder for many years. At one point, a couple of community cats had grown close to a senior dog as they all ate their food in the same space. When the dog had to be hospitalised for mobility issues, I witnessed that one of the cats also began to eat less. This same cat used to be playful with the senior dog, even though he wasn't very social. The dog took a couple of months to recover. I saw the cat lose her appetite and become visibly depressed, and she soon stopped coming around for the feeding time. If just mere absence can affect a cat this much, death will definitely have a larger impact on their behaviour. Animals, in general, get affected by the loss of something that they were close to."

The Role of Cat Caregiver

It was also revealed that the attachment level of the caregivers with the lost cat also influenced the surviving cat's behaviour. Caregivers who had a strong bond with the deceased pet observed more signs of grief in their surviving cat. On the other hand, those with less attachment showed fewer signs of grief. This suggests that our own feelings of loss might influence the cat's emotional side and reaction after losing someone.

Canva

Key takeaway for Cat Owners

This study opens up new avenues for understanding our cat's emotional traits. While we can't directly ask them what they feel, their behaviour can give us clues. The survey suggests that cats also mourn the grief of lost friends, showing changes in their behaviour, just like humans.

As a car owner, recognising these signs can help you emotionally support your pet during hard times. Providing extra comfort, maintaining routines, and being attentive to their needs can make a difference and help them recover from the loss.