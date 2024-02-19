 DIY: Multani Mitti Beauty Recipes To Look Like A Diva
February 19, 2024
article-image
The cool texture of 'Multani Mitti' is a powerful remedy to enhance beauty and get luminous glow! You can use different sustainable beauty recipes to look like a dazzling diva!

DIY-1 Make a dense paste of 'Multani Mitti' with 'Rose Water' and simply spread over your face! Leave the mask for 10 minutes and rinse with fresh water to tone your skin!

DIY-2 You can add honey and turmeric and prepare a dense 'Mutani Mitti Mask' to get instant golden glow!

DIY-3 'Multani Mitti' mask with cucumber juice can cure the sunburn, tanning, pigmentation and rejuvenate your skin.

DIY-4 You can use 'Multani-Mitti' facepack with milk, neem and rose to heal pimples and close open pores!

Also, if you feel too lazy to prepare these beauty-recipes, you can purchase different 'Multani-Mitti' packs from local market! Take care of your skin, because soul is the last visible thing!

