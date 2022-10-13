Diwali 2022: This festive season take a look at THESE Banarasi jewels to beautify your look

As Diwali inches closer, choosing the best festive look is something we all look up for. India is a land of diverse cultures and every culture here has its own traditional and preserved fashion.

Vintage jewellery is one of the favourites amongst people these days. Every piece of jewellery has its own art and culture embodied in it.

Benaras' jewellery seamlessly fuses the past with the present and creates a cornucopia of designs that use traditional Indian design sensibilities. Therefore, you should try Amrapali's Tribal Collection, which resembles the Varanasi or Banarasi tradition. This jewellery with traditional Banarasi saris is just a stunning combination that you must not miss having in your collection this Diwali.

Here are the tribal Banarasi jewelries that you must try this Diwali:

Earrings:

These earrings will complete your look and can be a perfect fit for you this festive season.

Necklaces:

These necklaces will give an ethnic yet modern look, which will complete your your Diwali look.

Bracelets:

The Latin word "brachile," which means "of the arm," is the source of the term "bracelet." There isn't a woman who wouldn't love to flaunt the ornament dangling on her wrist; therefore, you should try these new sets of bracelets.