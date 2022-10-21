Diwali 2022: Haircare products you need to include in your festive essentials, especially if you are from Mumbai | FPJ

Done with Diwali cleaning and preparing sweets and savoury? Now, it's time to gear up for some stunning festive look. And especially if you are from Mumbai, you have to go an extra length to appear fashion game along with your hair, for the humid weather is there to play the villain. If you are worried of your dry and frizzy hair, we have got you covered!

Here are a few haircare products that you can try this festive season for a fresh and vibrant look.

Buttery touch!

Curl Cream with Shea Butter |

Even if you are calorie conscious about adding butter to your diet, your hair craves for it. The nutrition from Shea butter not only smoothens one's hair but also give it a bouncy and shiner appearance. Curl Cream with Shea Butter is infused with Shea butter along coconut oil inorder to help your hair receive plenty of hydration, which leads to healthier, more bouncy curls with natural shine!

The much-needed Ayurvedic hair spa

Ayurvedic Hair Spa Kit |

From hair shampoo to anti-hair fall oil, Vedix has all you can ask for. The Ayurvedic Hair Spa Kit is an intensive package of some essentials to your haircare regime: a shampoo to get rid off ruffled and frizzy hair, oil with herbs such as Argan, Tea Tree and Brahmi to de-stress your scalp, and a hydrating hair conditioner to soften hair strands and give healthy looking hair.

Moisture your hair for a mesmerizing feel

L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Moisture Range |

Hyaluronic acid is believed to be an ingredient to calm your scalp and provide hydration to your hair follicles. L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Moisture Range promises to give make your hair bouncy, shiny, and full of life, without any weigh down. Also, the brand is known for its signature phrase, “Because We’re Worth It," reinforcing the benefits and care.