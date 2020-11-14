Diwali 2020: Lakshmi Puja muhurat for Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and other cities

The five days of Diwali are marked with lights, colours and events that see people across the country meeting up with their friends and family. It is symbolic of the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance, and is a celebration of the homecoming of Lord Rama after 14 years in exile. In many places the festival is also associated with Goddess Lakshmi.

This year, Diwali falls on November 14. And in case you're wondering, the muhurat for Lakshmi puja will begin at 05:28 pm and end at 07:24 pm today. As per the timings given on drikpanchang.com, the Amavasya tithi begins at 02:17 pm on November 14 and ends at 10:36 am on November 15.

Pradosh Kaal - 05:28 pm to 08:07 pm

Vrishabha Kaal - 05:28 pm to 07:24 pm

Here are the Lakshmi Puja muhurats for various cities.