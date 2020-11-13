Diwali 2020: Five delicious recipes to indulge your sweet tooth

To create the stuffing:

1. Heat a broad non-stick pan and dry roast the coconut on a medium flame for 1 to 2 minutes. Remove in a bowl and keep aside.

2. In the same broad non-stick pan, heat the ghee, add the rava and sauté on a medium flame for 4 minutes.

3. Add the poppy seeds and dry fruits and sauté on a medium flame for 3 minutes.

4. Add the roasted coconut and sauté on a medium flame for 1 minute.

5. Transfer the mixture into a deep bowl and keep aside to cool for atleast 15 minutes.

6. Add the powdered sugar and cardamom powder and mix well. Keep aside.

To create the dough:

1. Combine all the ingredients in a deep bowl and mix well using a spoon.

2. Knead into a semi-stiff dough using enough water. Keep aside.

How to proceed:

1. Divide the dough into 27 equal portions. 2. Roll a portion of the dough into a 125 mm. (5") diameter circle without using any flour for rolling.

3. Place approx. 1 tbsp of the stuffing in the centre.

4. Fold it over to make a semi-circle and press the sides well.

5. Take a sharp knife or a cutter and cut the edges to make it even.

6. Heat the oil in a deep non-stick pan and deep-fry a few karanjis at a time on a medium flame till they turn golden brown in colour from both the sides. Drain on an absorbent paper.

7. Cool and store in an air-tight container. Use as required.