e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleDissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day: 5 Surprising facts about the disorder

Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day: 5 Surprising facts about the disorder

The day is used to create awareness about the disorder.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
article-image

Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day takes place annually on March 5. The day is used to create awareness about dissociative identity disorder (DID). People who have D.I.D. may feel like they have multiple personalities living in their bodies. These personalities may have different names, ages, genders, and appearances. D.I.D. is often misdiagnosed or not diagnosed at all. By raising awareness, the general public can gain a better understanding of the condition. It also helps to create a sense of validation for people with D.I.D.

The symptoms often begin as a response to a traumatic event and may include memory loss of a specific time, out-of-body experiences, depression, anxiety or thoughts of suicide, sense of detachment, and lack of self-identity.

5 surprising facts about the disorder.

Women are more likely than men to be diagnosed with D.I.D.

It has always been classified as a dissociative disorder and not a personality disorder.

Dissociative identity disorder is relatively common and affects between 1% to 3% of the population.

Most people with D.I.D. have a mix of dissociative and posttraumatic symptoms, which may also include non-trauma-related symptoms.

People with D.I.D. can have amnesia for significant events in the past or events in everyday life.

Read Also
Endometriosis Awareness Day 2023: Do you know that 1 out of every 10 women in India suffers from the...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Absinthe Day: Know all about the emerald liquid

Absinthe Day: Know all about the emerald liquid

WATCH: Ahead of Women's Day, Prega News ad goes viral for THIS reason

WATCH: Ahead of Women's Day, Prega News ad goes viral for THIS reason

Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2023: Manish Malhotra is the Grand Finale designer

Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2023: Manish Malhotra is the Grand Finale designer

Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day: 5 Surprising facts about the disorder

Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day: 5 Surprising facts about the disorder

Holi 2023: 7 Must-Haves for a Fun-filled and Hassle-free Vibrant Festival

Holi 2023: 7 Must-Haves for a Fun-filled and Hassle-free Vibrant Festival