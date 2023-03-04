Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day: 5 Surprising facts about the disorder

Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day takes place annually on March 5. The day is used to create awareness about dissociative identity disorder (DID). People who have D.I.D. may feel like they have multiple personalities living in their bodies. These personalities may have different names, ages, genders, and appearances. D.I.D. is often misdiagnosed or not diagnosed at all. By raising awareness, the general public can gain a better understanding of the condition. It also helps to create a sense of validation for people with D.I.D.

The symptoms often begin as a response to a traumatic event and may include memory loss of a specific time, out-of-body experiences, depression, anxiety or thoughts of suicide, sense of detachment, and lack of self-identity.

5 surprising facts about the disorder.

Women are more likely than men to be diagnosed with D.I.D.

It has always been classified as a dissociative disorder and not a personality disorder.

Dissociative identity disorder is relatively common and affects between 1% to 3% of the population.

Most people with D.I.D. have a mix of dissociative and posttraumatic symptoms, which may also include non-trauma-related symptoms.

People with D.I.D. can have amnesia for significant events in the past or events in everyday life.