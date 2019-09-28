Director - Producer Jon X Paul all set to make his presence felt in Bollywood industry

Jon Paul, a drop-shipping business expert based in the United States, is all geared up to begin a new stint in his life by foraying into Bollywood as a director-producer.

Yes, the entrepreneur has folded his sleeves for taking up the new challenge and is all set to get into the Indian filmdom with a fresh project on the life of villagers. Unlike the previous such movies, this film will not focus on the negative aspects of living in a village but will showcase the positive side of the story and why villagers only leave their native land when they are forced.

"Coming from a business background, I already have an understanding of how people of villages behave as it is always tough to do business there. This is not because of money factor but because of their mindset which doesn’t allow everyone to impress them. This is something I find really interesting about the villagers," said Paul.

"My film also has a similar content which will tickle your funny bones for sure. The film has everything that an audience require in a high class masala entertainment. You will see how the villagers do not understand certain things and create a complete fun ride of a genuine thing," he added.

He has been a great lover of travelling and has been to India in the past as well. He finds the hospitality and love of these countrymen the most alluring part about India. He believes that anyone who has ever been to this country would never be able to forget the people here as they always shower their love upon foreigners.

The yet untitled project is expected to go on floors by November 2019 and the film is expected for a release in June next year. The film is also likely to have some big names playing the pivotal characters.

"I have been in talks with some big names of the industry. I can not open the names right now but we will soon come up with an update on the same. The actors have liked the script and they are willing to take up this challenge of looking and behaving like villagers," said Paul.

"We have kept the language of the film understandable for the masses but have surely added an accent factor which will make it even funnier to watch. I hope this film gives you the joy of your life and help me prove my skills as a director-producer," he said.

We hope that the upcoming film has everything that the Jon Paul has explained and it does well at the box office as well as in the hearts of the viewers.

FPJ does not endorse the above content.