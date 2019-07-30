Dimpi Sanghvi's adventurous UK & Europe trip will leave you awestruck

Dimpi Sanghvi, a well renowned blogger winning millions of hearts with her Fashion and Lifestyle subjects has been quite busy with her shooting schedule lately.

Never the less the diva did manage to escape for a quick UK and Europe trip for the Christmas and new years celebrations in where the diva was spotted having a gala time may it be on the streets of London which is well renowned for its winters, Amsterdam for its beautiful scenery and Christmas celebrations and Paris the city known for its fashion and lifestyle is a treat for the blogger having the same forte.

Dimpi visited Paris, Amsterdam and London where in the diva had her Christmas and New years celebrations, taking a break from her hectic schedule.

When asked about the same Dimpi says "With such work load and busy schedule this break was much needed. I had a wonderful time visiting my 3 most favourite cities. Celebrating Christmas and New years in Europe in itself is a treat. London, Paris and Amsterdam was a wonder to roam around. It was rejoicing and did get me all rejuvenated and pumped up for the coming year".