Diljit Dosanjh Radiates In All-Gucci Outfit: Neck Scarf Alone Costs ₹ 1,42,920; Know More Details

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 22, 2024
Diljit Dosanjh has not only taken over people's hearts with his music but has set foot in the fashion world with his statement outfits at his concerts
All images from Canva
His fashion game only keeps getting better. As the singer gears up for his Dil-Luminati Tour in India, he took to his Instagram to share pictures in his all-Gucci outfit
Diljit's head-to-toe Gucci fit is from the label's Fall 2024 Menswear collection from Milan Fashion Week
He is seen wearing signature Gucci red shirt, burgundy slim-fit pants and ultra stylish accesories to pair his outfit with
The detachable collar and neck scarf elevates the look of shirt and it costs a whopping ₹1,42,920
He paired his red shirt with burgandy pants. He also wore a silver coker necklace and rings to give out a statement look
Adding his personal touch to the look, Diljit wore a contrasting orange coloured 'Pagdi'. He finished his look with chelsea boots that added yet another styling element