Diljit Dosanjh Radiates In All-Gucci Outfit: Neck Scarf Alone Costs ₹ 1,42,920; Know More Details

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 22, 2024

Diljit Dosanjh has not only taken over people's hearts with his music but has set foot in the fashion world with his statement outfits at his concerts

All images from Canva

His fashion game only keeps getting better. As the singer gears up for his Dil-Luminati Tour in India, he took to his Instagram to share pictures in his all-Gucci outfit

Diljit's head-to-toe Gucci fit is from the label's Fall 2024 Menswear collection from Milan Fashion Week

He is seen wearing signature Gucci red shirt, burgundy slim-fit pants and ultra stylish accesories to pair his outfit with

The detachable collar and neck scarf elevates the look of shirt and it costs a whopping ₹1,42,920

He paired his red shirt with burgandy pants. He also wore a silver coker necklace and rings to give out a statement look

Adding his personal touch to the look, Diljit wore a contrasting orange coloured 'Pagdi'. He finished his look with chelsea boots that added yet another styling element