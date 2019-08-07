Dheeraj Jorwal’s remarkable journey from being a Civil Engineer to being a Top Entrepreneur

An expert in anything was once a beginner. At some point, you need to get out of your comfort zone and follow what your heart says. Who knew that a man graduating in Civil Engineering from NIT, Surat will be a founder of the top marketing company? Yes, you read that right. We are talking about Dheeraj Jorwal, founder of Brandzup which is India’s fastest growing influencer’s management and marketing company. After graduating in 2014, Dheeraj bid farewell to the field of engineering.

His passion and dream of having his own company and he succeeded in it at a rapid pace. He is a past master in content creation and knows how to make things go viral on the internet within no time. With having thorough knowledge in content strategy, he also possesses an expertise in brand promotion strategy for any social media platform; be it Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube. Moreover, he is the man behind the biggest YouTube influencers like Amit Bhadana, Harsh Beniwal, Elvish Yadav among others.

It was in early 2017 when he came across some of the talented creators who were struggling with the strategy of their content. That’s when Dheeraj came up with Brandzup. He and his team dedicatedly focus on quality and growth. His focus is to convert any content creator into an influencer. Quoted by Dheeraj, he believes, “Creator with 10K subscribers can be an influencer but a creator with 1 million subscribers doesn't need to be also an influencer.”

He surely knows all the tactics to make the content on social media reach till a wider audience. Brandzup is in partnership with Rohit Yadav and Sanchit Goel and today it is one of the leading influencers and marketing management company which has now opened the doors for international brands as well to enter in the Indian influencers marketing industry.