Delhi’s Tattoo Artist Lokesh Verma Becomes The First Asian To Teach In An Italian Tattoo University

Allow your passion to become your purpose, and it will one day become your profession. These words describe Lokesh Verma, Delhi’s renowned tattoo artist and a record holder in the Guinness Book of World Records. Lokesh became the first Asian to address at the very first University of Tattooing and Fine Arts “Academie Tier Polo, Italy”.

He is a perfect inspiration for many. While pursuing graduation, he did alternative jobs to pay his fees. Right from distributing pamphlets to mopping floors in McDonalds, Lokesh saw a lot of struggle. During his MBA course, he did three jobs and also started tattooing on weekends. He brought a new tattoo machine from his parents after realising his passion for tattoo art.

“My father never held me back from experimenting. He always supported me and boosted by morale in whatever I chose to do” – says Lokesh. At the start, he designed free tattoos for his friends. His work got a lot of appreciation. Working from his best friend’s house, he soon owned two tattoo studios.

His incredible industry knowledge saw him being invited to work with the top studios in the USA. Lokesh was also invited to the very popular Sullen TV to do a shoot. Moreover, he is also the first Indian artist to start coloured realism and portraits style of tattooing.

Till now, Lokesh has worked in 15 countries and today he has a team of 13 brilliant artists who are not just learning together but even growing together.