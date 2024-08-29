Delhi This Weekend: Musical Shows, Comedy Nights, Art Workshops And More

As always, this weekend in Delhi appears to be exciting and enjoyable. Everything from hilarious stand-up comedy shows to exciting musical evenings and pottery art workshops is sure to please everyone! Take advantage of this incredible lineup of events to get the most out of your weekend in the city.
Indie Soul Band Live Performance
Musical Night | Bookmyshow
Musical nights are one of the best ways to escape the hustle and bustle of the week. This Sunday, enjoy Indie Soul Band's soulful performances with melodies that will let you groove to each beat. With dancing, music, and happiness, the evening promises to be a memorable one!
When: Sunday, September 1, 2024
Where: Moire Cafe Lounge and Bar, Noida, Delhi
Comedy Nights Noida
Comedy night in Noida, Delhi | Bookmyshow
Are you looking for a live stand-up comedy show this weekend? With so many shows available in your town, picking one might be challenging. To make your work easier, we have picked the best live comedy event. Get yourself for an exciting weekend full of humor and funny jokes from some of the best local comics. Bring your loved ones along, and get ready for an evening with uncontrollable laughter.
Where: August 29, 2024 - September 29, 2024
When: Comedy County, Noida
Pottery Painting
Pottery Painting Workshop | Bookmyshow
The pottery workshop in Delhi offers professional instruction in the art of painting pots. This workshop aims to teach you everything you need to know about painting pots, regardless of your level of painting experience. Join here to have a pleasant and educational painting session with your painting partner.
When: September 1, 2024 - September 15, 2024
Where: Nowhere Terrace Brew Pub Cafe, Gurugram
Bookmyshow
If you are tired of swiping through dating apps, then try this exciting blind dating event where you can explore the world of romance with a twist. Through different planned yet unplanned dates, you will find connections based more on personality and conversation than looks. In a lighthearted and enjoyable setting, "Blind Dating" gives you a chance to meet possible mates, regardless of your dating experience or style.
When: Saturday, August 31, 2024
Where: Touch Kitchen & Bar, Noida
Open Mic: Comedy, Poetry, Singing & Storytelling
Open Mic event in Delhi | Bookmyshow
This is your time to shine! Participate in an open mic event where you can showcase your comedy, poetry, singing, and storytelling talents with like-minded people. There is no room for judgment, and real talent is always apparent. Take this chance and present your artistic side to the world.
When: September 1, 2024 - September 14, 2024
Where: Unmukt Studio, Delhi