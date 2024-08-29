Delhi This Weekend: Musical Shows, Comedy Nights, Art Workshops And More

Canva

As always, this weekend in Delhi appears to be exciting and enjoyable. Everything from hilarious stand-up comedy shows to exciting musical evenings and pottery art workshops is sure to please everyone! Take advantage of this incredible lineup of events to get the most out of your weekend in the city.

Indie Soul Band Live Performance

Musical Night

Musical nights are one of the best ways to escape the hustle and bustle of the week. This Sunday, enjoy Indie Soul Band's soulful performances with melodies that will let you groove to each beat. With dancing, music, and happiness, the evening promises to be a memorable one!

When: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Where: Moire Cafe Lounge and Bar, Noida, Delhi

Comedy Nights Noida

Comedy night in Noida, Delhi

Are you looking for a live stand-up comedy show this weekend? With so many shows available in your town, picking one might be challenging. To make your work easier, we have picked the best live comedy event. Get yourself for an exciting weekend full of humor and funny jokes from some of the best local comics. Bring your loved ones along, and get ready for an evening with uncontrollable laughter.

Where: August 29, 2024 - September 29, 2024

When: Comedy County, Noida

Pottery Painting

Pottery Painting Workshop

The pottery workshop in Delhi offers professional instruction in the art of painting pots. This workshop aims to teach you everything you need to know about painting pots, regardless of your level of painting experience. Join here to have a pleasant and educational painting session with your painting partner.

When: September 1, 2024 - September 15, 2024

Where: Nowhere Terrace Brew Pub Cafe, Gurugram

Bookmyshow

If you are tired of swiping through dating apps, then try this exciting blind dating event where you can explore the world of romance with a twist. Through different planned yet unplanned dates, you will find connections based more on personality and conversation than looks. In a lighthearted and enjoyable setting, "Blind Dating" gives you a chance to meet possible mates, regardless of your dating experience or style.

When: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Where: Touch Kitchen & Bar, Noida

Open Mic: Comedy, Poetry, Singing & Storytelling

Open Mic event in Delhi

This is your time to shine! Participate in an open mic event where you can showcase your comedy, poetry, singing, and storytelling talents with like-minded people. There is no room for judgment, and real talent is always apparent. Take this chance and present your artistic side to the world.

When: September 1, 2024 - September 14, 2024

Where: Unmukt Studio, Delhi

