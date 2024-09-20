Delhi This Weekend: From Puppy Yoga To Perfume Playdate, Here's The Best List Of Events Happening

This weekend, Delhi is looking thrilling and lively as always. From thrilling comedy evenings to music shows and yoga with a twist, there is something for everyone to enjoy! To make sure you do not miss on the best of the events, here is a list of the best events happening in Delhi this weekend. This is your opportunity to go out and have fun with your friends and family.

Nigel Ng: The Haiyaa World Tour

Nigel NG, popularly known as Uncle Roger is currently on his world tour that is called as The Haiyaa World Tour. He continues to entertain people with his humour and captivating acts. This weekend, Nigel is performing in your city at the Audi 2, Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on September 21, Saturday. Timings will be informed after bookings.

Rahgir : Kya Jaipur Kya Dilli Tour

Rahgir received much love and appreciation during his last tour after which, he is back with another tour. This tour includes some of his unreleased and released songs. Rahgir's shows are happening across Delhi from September 22.

So Rude of Me by Swati Sachdeva

Known for her witty humour, Swati makes sure she engages her audience in her jokes that involves her personal life, stupid decision making that has affected her her life experiences till date. If you want to spend an a evening that is filled with laughter, this is a must attend show. This show is taking place at multiple venues from September 22.

Puppy Yoga by Barket

Want to add a fun element in your Yoga routine? Get puppies to do yoga with you at this fun session. You do not have to get your mats and you will also get to experience the warmth of the puppies. This is not only an opportunity to clear your mind and body but also to uplift your mood because what can go wrong when there are puppies around? This session is taking place at the Knox in Gurgaon on September 22, Sunday.

Vivre Perfume Playdate!

If you are a scent and perfume enthusiast and enjoy exploring new fragrances, this is your opportunity to indulge in a workshop where you can understand more about fragrances and even make your own personalised perfume and take home the kit. This event is taking place at the Perch Wine and Coffee Bar in Delhi on September 22 from 12:00pm onwards.

