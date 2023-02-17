Deepti Salgaocar launches Ravissant’s new luxurious line of silverware inspired African safari

Deepti Salgaocar, Guest Of Honour & Daughter of Dhirubhai Ambani & Ravi Chawla, Founder Ravissant inaugurating and launching “An African Odyssey Sterling Silver Collection” |

Deepti Salgaocar, daughter of Mr. Dhirubhai Ambani and a distinguished businesswoman, launched Ravissant’s: New Collection: 'An African Odyssey’, a luxurious line of silverware inspired by the safari on Monday.

The event was attended by Tina Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani and other dignitaries.

Owners of Ravissant, Ravi Chawla and his wife Mina Chawla ensured that the guests were taken care of by attending each of them individually and explaining concepts to them.

Mona Dalal, daughter in law of Tarla Dalal, had curated exquisite finger food for the event. Red and white Italian wine flower freely.

An African Odyssey’, a luxurious line of silverware designed by renowned designer Ralf Auerbach. A close friend of Chawla, Dattaraj V. “Raj” Salgaocar is a wildlife enthusiast and a keen photographer. He usually visits the wilderness of Africa and India where he takes some exquisite pictures of the animals.

Salgaocar uses these pictures to make wildlife-themed desk calendars of images from his travels and gifts them to friends. This inspired Ravi Chawla to create a collection dedicated to the wild.

The collection includes trays, candle stands, statuettes, tea sets among other things. They also have pillow cases, sarees and scarves with animal designs.

