Deepika Padukone And Sara Ali Khan's Hair And Makeup Artist Florian Hurel To Launch His First Salon 'Florian Hurel Hair Couture' In Mumbai

Ace hair and makeup artist Florian Hurel is all set to launch his first flagship salon, Florian Hurel Hair Couture, in association with Redken in Mumbai. The flagship store will be located in Walkeshwar, South Mumbai promising to offer the artist's most iconic and transformative hair treatments and services in India.

Florian has collaborated with the renowned haircare brand Redken for this highly anticipated salon on August 6. While more details are awaited, Florian announced the launch of his couture on his Instagram handle.

Florian Hurel is a renowned hair and makeup artist, who is famous among a-list Bollywood divas like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Tamanna Bhatia among many others. He is known for his exceptional skills in creating flawless and natural-looking makeup.

