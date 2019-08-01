Deepanshu Anand: The journey of an ordinary boy to an extraordinary Mix Master DJ DeepSter

For Deepanshu Anand music has remained his first love. He always wanted to do something with music ever since he made music his beloved thing. He always dreamt to experiment in this field and it started in his teens when he got the chance to be the part of a local nightclub as a DJ at the age of 16. He made sure he will not look back from there and hence kept on evolving and progressing further in the field of music. His mother and elder brother supported him and soon he was the part of Nyu’n’Tum Records. His passion for music kept on increasing allowing him to perform in big brands of night clubs in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore.

Soon he was recognized with his new name kept for his profession DeepSter which originated from the attributes he believed and practiced like integrity and ingenuity and quality. Soon he embarked with his music mic songs like Soonya OverGrounded, Rare Strage and Going Beyond to name a few. His products released remain popular among the music world. He aspires to perform all across the world until he leaves this fatal world and has his own recording and jamming studio. All this comes with a good intention to give exposure to the hidden talents of his country.

He has performed in many of the music nights and events not just in India but also in countries like Switzerland and other places in Europe. Some of the special shows he has done include Time Machine in Noida, Club Postli in Davos, Switzerland, Prankster in Gurgaon, Lord of the Drinks in CP, Delhi, Tamasha in CP again, while Pra Pra Prank in Cyber Hub and many more including the ones in Grand Hyatt special shows for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

This is not the end of the young mix master DJ as he also collaborated with Sultan along with Violnist from Afghanistan along with Raghav Percussionist along with Paras Drummer in New Delhi and later founded the group DeepSter Collective. In the year 2018, he was seen adding Juani Martinez Saxophonist from Rosario, along with having Santa-Fe where he started the House of Sax party in India.