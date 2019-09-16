Debutant producer Paresh Oza entering in the glam world with his short film

Paresh Oza, is going to produce a film which is expected to release in the year 2020. Mr. Paresh Oza, started his career as a line producer (who used to finalize location and infrastructure for the soot) the turning point in his career came when he started writing and he came across a very good script and thought to produce himself.
He is all set to make his entertainment debut with a short documentary. The title of the short film is yet to finalize. He is looking for some big-name associated with this film and he will be seen playing a significant role. The short film will also be starring Paresh in a cameo role. Currently, the casting is going on soon the shoot will start. The location will be Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai.
Paresh had really worked hard on the script because this is something which is very close to his heart. He has shed some weight by attending a gym regularly and focusing on his diet. From being plump and obese, weighing 118 kilograms, he has managed to turn it all around.He now sports his flamboyant looks and a chiseled physique proudly and hopes to inspire others to follow a healthier lifestyle. Paresh shares a close relationship with a few TV actors in the industry. The story is very touching and it’s inspired by a real event. It’s a shade of dark subject with a slice of comedy. The message will be last with the audience for a longer time. Currently, Paresh is looking some A-lister as in lead which will target the major fans and audience and will get maximum reach.
