David Zhao’s NXT Factor looks to expand its content solutions vertical

Social media and digital marketing have essentially changed the business landscape as a whole. Platforms like Yelp, Instagram, and google have become widely popular, with billions of people constantly being active online and engaging with others. One key factor remains the driving force behind it all, and that factor is content. Good content is the most important element for any digital endeavour to truly succeed. David Zhao is a serial entrepreneur and investor, who understands the key role that content has to play and is focused on exploring the same.

Strong content forms the primary base upon which the rest of your digital marketing efforts remain dependant. David Zhao’s NXT Factor is a well-established digital marketing agency which is providing quality content to its clients and helping them rake in millions of dollars’ worth of revenue with a beautiful ROAS (Return on Ad Spend). He is currently focusing on expanding the content vertical to help clients derive greater value from their marketing strategies. David further elaborated, “Content related services serve as a catalyst to all other marketing efforts that are undertaken in the digital realm. It will help us serve our clients better and enhance the ROI on their investments in digital marketing.”

David began his career by handling digital marketing related services for a few selective clients. He continued to expand his portfolio and eventually founded his very own e-commerce platform, called “MoreViews Inc.” In its first 4 years, the business generated $180,000 worth of revenue, later being re-branded as NXT Factor. David has established multiple million dollar businesses since the age of 14, his enterprising mind-set and the ability to quickly identify a concept’s potential have been key to his success. The NXT Group consists of subsidiaries such as NXTFactor (360-degree digital marketing agency), NXT Local (Food based franchises such as Chubby Cattle and Meet Fresh Desserts) and NXT Auto Club. With NXT Factor having already built a stellar reputation and a powerful list of clients, David is all set to take its content solutions to the next level. He further explained, “Content is truly versatile and powerful, and I am confident that our clients, stakeholders and NXT Factor itself will grow exponentially once we expand within this purview.”

Through his work, David had the opportunity to explore multiple businesses and observe the way they approach the realm of digital marketing. He noticed that a number of successful ventures follow a certain marketing pattern, and began to invest in these ventures, while also assisting them with digital marketing strategies. In the end, he realized that content and proper call to action are the two most integral aspects to ensuring the success of a marketing campaign. Content shall always remain an indispensable part of the digital marketing mix, and David’s vision for NXT Factor encompasses the same. His emphasis on content driven services is well thought out, and is sure to yield results in the years to come.