David Edward Carpenter’s journey from scratch to the board of directors

Being successful is a dream that almost everybody can identify with. Though different people may interpret success in different ways, reaching that goal is another story altogether. Success is not instantaneous, nor is there a stipulated formula for it. David Carpenter’s journey is an ideal example of how success can be attained, irrespective of where or when you get started.

David has not had it easy. From the very beginning, he faced numerous hurdles. That didn’t deter him from following his dreams and he continued to strive in the face of adversity. David grew up watching his mother struggle to support the family and was eager to help improve their lives. David tried his hand at bodybuilding and various other endeavours that were not successful. In his quest to find the right outlet for all his energy, he tried reaching out to successful people in hopes that they would point him in the right direction. Eventually, he met his mentor, who led him to pursue a career in the financial services industry. This incident changed his life and gave him a new sense of purpose.

David took a few months to learn the ropes. He made $2600 in the first week, by the third month this amount had quadrupled, David’s talent, skill, and dedication saw him climb the ranks at an alarming speed. In 2017, David generated 2.6 million dollars in terms of revenue, achieving a growth of 236%. He became an integral part of his agency.

David had finally found exactly what he had been looking for all this time. He began to outperform veterans who had been in the business for 10 years. David added, “All my life I was trying to find my calling. Financial services were my forte, so I just stayed focused and kept working at it. The rest of it is history and it’s brought me where I am today.”

David became a part of the board of directors in record time, and that’s when he took things to the next level. In a company that had been active for more than 100 years, he was ranked amongst the top 10 in terms of growth and development. David shifted his focus to expanding the company and began mentoring his team. Soon the firm opened offices in El Paso and David promoted over 50 managers.

“I wanted to help all my team members succeed just as I had. I wanted to build a sales force and take over the industry and that’s what I’m working towards. Building my team, helping expand our offices and presence, being a part of this firm’s growth, it’s all a part of the journey and I love doing my part.”

David has seen it all. He started at ground zero and made his way to the very top in record time. David’s success is evidence that hard work, dedication, and consistency can truly take you to the greatest of heights.