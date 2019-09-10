David Blitz becomes a worldwide fitness inspiration

Sometimes finding the best advice can become difficult. But social media has become a powerful tool and made everyone’s life easy. If you are someone looking out for a change or wants to live an improved lifestyle, David Blitz is the right man. With having a great experience has been creating relevant content for his followers. Keeping his posts engagement-based, David makes sure to keep the posts informative as well. The fitness influencer has a major investment in fitness and has also invested in media, food and beverages.

A thorough and disciplined fitness freak which he is, his dedication towards community redevelopment is praiseworthy. Apart from creating content and collaborating with other businesses and civic leaders, he makes sure to bring a positive change in their lives as well. “I believe that being fit is the most positive thing. I want to encourage and bring a change in people through fitness with making use of social media in an effective manner. Health is something which people at times take it for granted but it makes me happy to make people aware of what’s the right kind of food to eat and live a healthy lifestyle”, said David Blitz.

After having a great experience in the fitness industry, he decided to start his own fitness studio. The year 2015 saw the birth of David’s Studio Three in River North Chicago. After that in 2019, he opened his second fitness studio in Lincoln Park. Over the past two decades, David has focused his attention on lifestyle trends and parlayed them with upscale training to create a unique experience for his viewers and clients. With vast knowledge about fitness, David Blitz is truly a name one can count on to live a healthy lifestyle.