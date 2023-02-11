Darwin Day: Know more about the father of natural selection

Encyclopedia Britannica

Darwin Day is a celebration to commemorate the birthday of Charles Darwin on 12 February 1809. The day is used to highlight Darwin's contributions to science and to promote science in general.

He was born on 12 February 1809, at Shrewsbury, Shropshire, England. Darwin Day is also known as International Darwin Day.

Here are 5 facts about Darwin:

Thought to be a symptom of overwork after discovering his true calling for natural history, Darwin’s chronic illness plagued him with exhaustion, nausea, headaches, and heart palpitations — it’s thought that Darwin had Chagas’ disease.

February 12, 1809, must have been an auspicious day to welcome two important men into the world — while Abe Lincoln was born in a log cabin, however, Darwin was born in a luxurious mansion.

In deciding whether to marry his cousin, Emma, Darwin crafted a pro/con list — he ended up going for the proposal, and the pair were married a year later.

“Survival of the Fittest” wasn’t coined by Darwin at all; rather, the phrase was created by Herbert Spencer, an English philosopher — Spencer used the phrase to connect his own economic theories to Darwin’s work.

Not just for educational purposes, we guess — Darwin was known to enjoy ostrich, puma, and armadillo on his voyage around the world.

