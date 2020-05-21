Daily internet use may lead to social isolation among elderly, finds study

London: Spending too much time using the internet? Read this carefully. Researchers have found that older adults who go online every day are more likely to be socially isolated than those who use the internet less frequently.

Published in the journal Ageing and Society, the study examined data from 4,492 adults in England, with an average age of 64. Overall, 19 per cent reported high levels of loneliness and 33 per cent were classified as socially isolated.

"Our findings suggest that older adults who reported using the internet weekly or monthly may have a better balance between their real-world and online contacts, and it's possible that many in this category are simply too busy to go online every day," said study lead author Stephanie Stockwell from the Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in the UK.

Social isolation is an objective measure of a person's social relationships, including the size and diversity of their social network, and the frequency of contact. The research, which took place before COVID-19 social distancing measures were introduced, found no link between internet use and loneliness.

The study found that older adults who went online occasionally (once a week or once a month) were less likely to be socially isolated than daily internet users, with daily users recording levels of social isolation similar to those who never went online.

Searching for information, sending emails and shopping were the three most common online activities, and over two-thirds of those in the study (69 per cent) reported using the internet every day. The findings showed thatAthose going online daily were more likely to use a smartphone, while laptops were preferred by less frequent users.

"We were surprised that daily internet users recorded similar levels of social isolation as those who never use the internet. It might be that many of these people go online to combat their social isolation," Stockwell said.

Alternatively, going online more frequently might actually cause greater social isolation among some older adults as they reduce their physical contacts.

"Older adults with access to the internet are likely to be using it much more often at the moment due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, but our findings indicate this is unlikely to improve levels of social isolation," Stockwell noted.