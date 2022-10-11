Craving for authentic Asian flavours? Head to this go-to delivery place Ginkgo in Juhu

Ginkgo’s hot steaming food which is known for its best Asian flavours has been ruling the hearts of Asian food lovers in South Mumbai. Taking the love this brand has received, your go-to delivery place - Ginkgo is all set to serve pan-Asian flavours in Juhu.

Expect a medley of pan-Asian flavours prepared to perfection to satisfy all your food cravings. Their impressive menu makes for a perfect pairing for every situation, from your impromptu friends get-together, or a late-night Kdrama binge partner to giving you an exotic experience when you just don’t feel like cooking. Right from their must-try Chinese Dan Dan Noodles, and Vietnamese Rice Paper Roll, to the classic Korean Kimchi Fried Rice, Korean Spicy Garlic Chicken, Pad Thai, Barbecue Spare Rolls, Taiwanese Fried Chicken Popcorn and more, Ginkgo makes sure you keep coming back for more.

Speaking about Ginkgo’s new outlet and their journey, Director of Pritam Group of Hotels and Restaurants, Jaibir Singh Kohli said, “Ginkgo was started thanks to our immense love for Asian food. Moreover, most Asian food places in the city served only specific Asian cuisine and we wanted to change that by introducing more versatility in this segment and offering Pan-Asian flavours that are accessible to all."

Get ready to dive right into the taste of authenticity with Ginkgo as you head to order the best Asian food ever! Order your favourites through Ginkgo’s Direct Whatsapp Ordering service on 9780909509 or head to Zomato and Swiggy for delivery from 12 pm to 10.30 am.