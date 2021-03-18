COVID-19: Slow walkers 'more likely to die' of virus, says study

In a worring state amid the COVID-19, a study reveals that Slow walkers are almost four times more likely to die from the novel coronavirus and have over twice the risk of contracting a severe version of the virus. According to a team of researchers from the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Leicester Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) led by Professor Tom Yates at the University of Leicester in its study report titled "Obesity, walking pace and risk of severe COVID-19 and mortality: analysis of UK Biobank" it says, Obesity is an emerging risk factor for coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19).

For the study, the researchers examined samples and concluded slow walkers with "normal" weight were 3.75 times more likely to die from the virus than brisk walkers.

For the research, data was collected from more than 400,000 middle-aged people. 412,596 people who participated in the study and self-reported inputs to UK Biobank, a biomedical database and research study. "Self-reported walking pace could be used to predict whether someone was at higher risk from the virus," said Prof Tom Yates.