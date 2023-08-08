“Cossouq Redefines Beauty Retail With Inclusivity And Authenticity

Parth Patel, Co-Founder and Director_Cossouq |

New Delhi (India), August 8: In this interview, Parth Patel, Director & Co-founder, Cossouq shares insights into Cossouq's journey, values, and future plans, as well as their efforts in embracing inclusiveness and advocating for equality in the beauty industry. Cossouq is a dynamic e-commerce store offering a diverse range of beauty and wellness products. With over 450 brands onboard, Cossouq stands out in the online marketplace by recognizing each individual's uniqueness and challenging arbitrary beauty standards.

1- Which products are most popular among customers and what makes Cossouq stand out from other online marketplaces?

Cossouq is an e-commerce store that offers a variety of products, including skincare, perfumes, cosmetics, and other makeup essentials. Cetaphil, Cosrx, Peripera, and DivaCup are some of the brands that are best-selling on Cossouq.com. Cetaphil and Cosrx are available at a very competitive price range. Divacup is exclusively available at Cossouq in India. With 450+ brands onboard, the e-marketplace is known for recognizing each individual's uniqueness. As an organization, we challenge arbitrary beauty standards by supporting diversity and inclusiveness. That is what makes us stand apart from the competition.

2- How do you ensure the quality and safety of your beauty products?

We pack each order with utmost love and care for a supreme customer experience. Our logistics partner ensures that the product reaches the customers in optimal condition. For maximum safety, we request the associated brands to provide us with the authenticity certificate for all the products. This helps us to rest assured about the quality and serve the customer with original products.

3- Could you highlight any unique brands or products exclusive to Cossouq that are available on the platform?

At Cossouq, we take immense pride in providing distinctive products and brands that set us apart from our significant competitors. We have exclusive partnerships with companies like VOIR Haircare, a Canadian cruelty-free beauty brand, and contemporary eco-friendly menstruation cup company Diva Cup. As Cossouq expands its brand portfolio, it intends to launch more safe and creative beauty and wellness items exclusively on the marketplace.

4- How does your brand differentiate itself in terms of the overall shopping experience for beauty products compared to other brands?

Cossouq has been researching numerous aspects of the e-commerce market since its inception. We want to reinforce our conviction in new-age inclusion by investing in its expansion while providing world-class products and a pleasurable shopping experience for our customers. The firm is well-renowned for its receptive philosophy and excellent customer service. Because Cossouq sells most of its items with authenticity certificates, consumer belief serves as a motivator for the brand.

5- What do you see as the future of the beauty industry, and what is next for Cossouq?

The beauty industry is emerging and adaptive, even for tier 2,3 cities and towns. Since users have become more educated about self-awareness, lifestyle, and personal care, the industry is becoming more receptive to online and offline businesses in specific beauty categories.

We at Cossouq aim to acquire the untapped audience market to understand their requirements and deliver products that align with them. We seek to build a loyal customer base for Cossouq and then gradually launch an App or physical stores at key geographical locations.

6- What were the challenges you faced while establishing Cossouq and how did you overcome them?

One of the major challenges we strived to overcome in the initial phase was understanding the rapidly changing dynamics of our target consumers. Due to the lack of e-commerce industry in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), we struggled to build a team that was aligned with our brand’s vision. Frequent technical errors too were a stumbling block for Cossouq to surpass. Additionally, the abundance of digital opportunities for businesses led to more competition between beauty brands. As a result, more companies could be seen competing for online shoppers and a portion of their wallets to grow brand revenue. As a brand that stands for equality, we at Cossouq wish to pierce through the right markets with apt offerings. We are keen on finding strategic solutions that will assist us in delivering the best service to our target audience by leveraging the adaptive nature of our brand.

7- What are the values and mission of your company, and how do they align with the beauty products you offer?

Cossouq has always envisioned new-age inclusion that values diversity and uniqueness as a carefully operated marketplace. From releasing the company's debut campaign #SamjhaKar to hosting talk shows with woman entrepreneurs and unconventional mothers for Womens and Mother’s day respectively, the brand established its market communication in a bold and appealing way. We also advocate for the opportunity to be equal and encourage others to believe in themselves. Delivering the vast pool of products from brands that are aligned with Cossouq's vision, we aim to offer authenticated items and excellent customer service.

8- What sets your company apart from other beauty product retailers in terms of your philosophy or approach?

Cossouq believes in the opportunity to be equal as beauty sees no gender, age, or mindset.

Our brand motto, "Celebrating You", connects firmly with India's more diversified and responsive audience that embraces inclusion and equality. Our primary focus will continue to be providing equitable opportunities to businesses of all sizes and brand stature. What distinguishes us from the competition is our goal of assisting more and more homegrown firms that provide high-quality products but face greater challenges in launching them on the right online marketplace.

