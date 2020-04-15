Coronavirus Outbreak: Here are 6 simple ways to clean and disinfect yourself, home and your stuff

Well, coronavirus has been spreading rapidly and claimed several lives worldwide. The deadly virus spreads mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

As we all know, the virus spreads through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouth, nose or surfaces potentially infecting people who are nearby.

There is no vaccine as of yet to fight against the current on-going coronavirus outbreak and hence avoiding exposure is the best way to deal with this fiasco.

While the government has enforced a lockdown till May 3 and most of us are likely going to stay at home apart from a quick run for errands, it is important to keep ourselves and our surroundings clean.

Here are 6 simple ways you can clean and disinfect yourself, home and your surroundings;

1. Clean Your Hands Often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. In absence of soap and water, hand sanitiser can be used that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

2. Using Disinfecting Liquid / Soap while Bathing

It is would be rather best to take a bath immediately after returning home from public areas and using disinfecting soap or liquid like Dettol while bathing.

3. Regular Cleaning of Frequently Touched Surfaces

It is suggested that the surfaces inside the house that are frequently touched must be cleaned with disinfecting liquid / soap / wipes such as Lysol, Purell, etc. These surfaces may include floor, door handles, knobs, windows, switches etc.

4. Washing Clothes Regularly

Stepping outside your house comes with a risk of contracting the virus. And, the virus can survive on different surfaces for different time frame. Hence, it is wise to regularly wash clothes and disinfect them specially after returning home from public areas. Also, the more frequently used napkins, towels need to be disinfected regularly too.

5. Cleaning Gadgets

Laptops, mobile phones, gaming consoles, TV remote etc. are said to be breeding ground for germs and viruses. Hence, it is very important to clean them often. One may use isopropyl alcohol (70 Percent) based cleaning solution for disinfecting these devices.

6. Use Disinfecting Sprays For Outdoors

Stepping outside homes can be inevitable sometimes. Hence, it is recommended to carry and use disinfecting sprays before touching anything object / surface like car handle, car steering and gear knob, while using public restrooms, buying groceries, etc.

Aayushi Lakhapati is the Co-Founder of CHRO and the Chief Health Officer of 23 BMI, India’s leading healthcare venture focusing on curing obesity and related concerns.