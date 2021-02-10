Conjunction of 2021: Find out how the combination of 6 planets in Capricorn will affect overall

Mumbai: After witnessing the marvellous Jupiter-Saturn conjunction in December 2020, the new year has brought another six planets together, and will house in the zodiac sign Capricorn. On February 11, 2021, six planets (Venus, Saturn, Sun, Moon, Jupiter and Mercury) will be in conjunction in Capricon (Makar Rashi). It should be noted that this astrological event, six planets transiting to Capricorn, is happening after 59 years.

In astrology, such heavy cluster of planets in one sign is considered unfavourable and these conjunctions may propel misfortune on a massive scale. Does it mean the 2021 conjunction of six planets in Capricorn will lead to more negative scenarios? Let's try to find out whether this conjunction is positive or negative.

According to the astrological website shrigurumaharishi.org, on February 11, which is a New Moon day (Amavas), the six planets will be in conjunction in Capricorn (Makar Rashi), and at that time Mars will be in Capricorn's Mooltrikona Rashi and both, Rahu and Ketu will be in Uchha (Exaltation) rashis of Taurus and Scorpio.

According to vedic scriptures, this combination can bring bad luck for politicians, those in business, eminent personalities, and especially those who are already going through a bad phase. When five or more planets come in one horoscope (except Rahu and Ketu), it leads to major geographical changes in the world, which lasts for decades. In short, big political and social changes are indicated. Communal harmony may be threatened.

During this period, people should avoid taking financial risks. Investing in a speculative business, trading in the stock market must be avoided as much as possible. Avoid travelling between February 10 till February 25, if not necessary.

As per the prediction by Astrogle.com, moon signs like Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Virgo and Libra may face tough time due to this conjunction. Sudden expenses, injuries, troublesome health, financial losses, problems at work, negative thinking, insomnia, etc. are the problems which natives of the above mentioned signs may suffer due to the conjunction. According to the website, this planet cluster is good for Pisces, Leo and Scorpio. They can make the best of the time and limited opportunities. If you are an Aries, you can either leave your current job or look at a complete career change. Geminis might lose job; Cancerians might face troubles with partners; Virgos should postpone major activities to next month.

As far as positives are concerned, there are a few favourable things which may happen during or after the Capricorn conjunction, such as coronavirus vaccine may become more effective post conjunction. Covid is very likely to come under control after February 25, so rejoice!

Take note, chanting Hanuman chalisa or Vishnu Saharanama during this period may help mitigate the negative effects of the Capricorn conjunction.