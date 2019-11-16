‘Confidence is the sexiest thing a woman can wear’

Celebrity fashion

My all-time favourite outfit: It’s a leather jacket, checked shirt and ripped denims.

When I go for my shoots: I am most comfortable in track pants and a T-shirt or a hoodie.

My favourite outfit when I out fine dining and clubbing: Buttoned up shirt, chinos, and smart sneakers for casual clubbing.

My favourite outfit for an award function or a wedding: A black tuxedo.

I like to sleep in: Boxers.