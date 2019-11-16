Lifestyle

‘Confidence is the sexiest thing a woman can wear’

By Anita Raheja-Heena Agarwal

Sunny Singh may have played a prematurely balding man who has anxiety issues related to his hair in Ujda Chaman but he has black lustrous hair in real life. He shares his hair care and fashion details with ANITA RAHEJA-HEENA AGARWAL

Celebrity fashion

My all-time favourite outfit: It’s a leather jacket, checked shirt and ripped denims.

When I go for my shoots: I am most comfortable in track pants and a T-shirt or a hoodie.

My favourite outfit when I out fine dining and clubbing: Buttoned up shirt, chinos, and smart sneakers for casual clubbing.

My favourite outfit for an award function or a wedding: A black tuxedo.

I like to sleep in: Boxers.

My favourite colours and fabrics: White, for any age and skin type! Black also! Khaki pants are my favourite.

My favourite fashion designers: Manish Malhotra and Tom Ford.

My favourite brands in clothes: Burberry, Diesel and True Religion.

The city I love shopping in: London.

I have a fetish for: Good hair and beautiful eyes.

My wardrobe is incomplete without: Perfumes, sneakers and trackwear.

I look best in: Everything because I love whatever I wear!

I would like my woman to be dressed in: Confidence, it is the sexiest thing.

The best dressed actor and actress in Bollywood: Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra.

My travel bag always has: Travel adapter, sunscreen, multivitamins and my wallet.

My favourite brand in shoes: Burberry & Adidas Originals.

My favourite cologne: Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille.

My favourite brand in sunglasses: Armani.

My favourite brands in watches are: Diesel and Bvlgari.

My hair care routine is: I love going for protein spa for hair; it helps to strengthen hair. And oil massages are good too.

My favourite brand in shampoo and conditioner: Paul Mitchell.

My personal hairstylist is: Hakim’s Aalim.

I admire the hair of: Bradley Cooper and Hrithik Roshan.

Tip on clothes: Keep yourself well groomed. It’s important to dress the body you have, not the body you want.

Tip on hair care: Deep condition regularly, keep your hair hydrated, use a widetooth comb on wet hair.

