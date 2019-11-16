‘Confidence is the sexiest thing a woman can wear’

Celebrity fashion
My all-time favourite outfit: It’s a leather jacket, checked shirt and ripped denims.
When I go for my shoots: I am most comfortable in track pants and a T-shirt or a hoodie.
My favourite outfit when I out fine dining and clubbing: Buttoned up shirt, chinos, and smart sneakers for casual clubbing.
My favourite outfit for an award function or a wedding: A black tuxedo.
I like to sleep in: Boxers.
My favourite colours and fabrics: White, for any age and skin type! Black also! Khaki pants are my favourite.
My favourite fashion designers: Manish Malhotra and Tom Ford.
My favourite brands in clothes: Burberry, Diesel and True Religion.
The city I love shopping in: London.
I have a fetish for: Good hair and beautiful eyes.
My wardrobe is incomplete without: Perfumes, sneakers and trackwear.
I look best in: Everything because I love whatever I wear!
I would like my woman to be dressed in: Confidence, it is the sexiest thing.
The best dressed actor and actress in Bollywood: Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra.
My travel bag always has: Travel adapter, sunscreen, multivitamins and my wallet.
My favourite brand in shoes: Burberry & Adidas Originals.
My favourite cologne: Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille.
My favourite brand in sunglasses: Armani.
My favourite brands in watches are: Diesel and Bvlgari.
My hair care routine is: I love going for protein spa for hair; it helps to strengthen hair. And oil massages are good too.
My favourite brand in shampoo and conditioner: Paul Mitchell.
My personal hairstylist is: Hakim’s Aalim.
I admire the hair of: Bradley Cooper and Hrithik Roshan.
Tip on clothes: Keep yourself well groomed. It’s important to dress the body you have, not the body you want.
Tip on hair care: Deep condition regularly, keep your hair hydrated, use a widetooth comb on wet hair.