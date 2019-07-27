Competition is good, but playing fair is essential, says Elite MMA founder, Frost Murphy

Sportsmen nurture a competitive spirit, however, one must play by the rules of the game in order to be a successful sportsman. Competitive Combat sports like Jiu Jitsu, Kickboxing and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) need their fighters to claim their win aggressively in a caged ring. However, ‘While competition is good, playing fair is essential,’ says Frost Murphy, American Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt.

Partner of Elite MMA, in Houston, Texas, Frost says a holistic approach in martial arts is the key to gaining strength and mastering the art. Elite MMA as an organization has trained over 10,000 students and helped them transform their lives. Students, whether adults, children, or men/women, are taught to lead, by giving their 100% to accomplish proficiency in the martial arts form they choose, while playing equitably and with an empowering attitude.

For any form of sports, following the rule books is crucial, and can help the players to stay in the sport longer. Even if one is not competing professionally, it is important to play ethically and with full integrity.

Frost Murphy began training in Mixed Martial Arts in the year 1998 and transitioned to the role of an instructor at Elite MMA in 2007. Over the past few decades, Frost has participated in various local, state and world level competitions. Competing brings out the best in a martial artist, as training partners are often well-acquainted with each other’s moves, but when an absolute stranger strikes, one has to build a strategy in order to claim the victory. One has to overcome many fears and emerge strong after every competition. The core value of martial arts is not just to win, but to improve the art itself.

The students at Elite MMA are trained to be their healthier selves, gain confidence, and learn martial arts as a self-defence technique. From Muay Thai kickboxing to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, students can enroll in the program that best suits their interest. These martial art forms teach prevention and self-empowerment to the participants.

The 38-year-old MMA Instructor made his Professional debut in December 2011 at Legacy Fighting Championship 9. Frost had promised to donate his entire purse earnings to The HeartGift Foundation to save a child. Elite MMA has been at the core of various fund-raising efforts and events.

Frost Murphy is also a entrepreneur with successful ventures in the real estate, oil & gas, and fitness sectors. He is the Vice Chairman of the HeartGift Foundation and Chairman of the Mission Committee that supports children diagnosed with terminal heart defects in 34 countries across the globe. He’s also a member of the Governing Board of Directors at the Greater Houston Community Foundation (GHCF) that grants out nearly $200,000,000 every year through Donor Advised Funds.

Besides this, Frost is a member of the community board of ‘KickStart Kids’ a non-profit founded by the actor and philanthropist Chuck Norris. The campaign aims for character building in middle school and high school students through the application of Karate.