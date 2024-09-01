Coconut Paradise: Discover The 8 Best Tropical Destinations For World Coconut Day

Hawaii | Canva

Every year, World Coconut Day is observed on September 4 to raise awareness about the importance of coconut and encourage sustainable farming practices. Since 2009, it has been celebrated by some of the most prominent coconut-producing countries like India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and others. Take this day as an excuse for a perfect topical vacation at the below-given location, where coconut is a way of life.

Taking inputs from Rajeev Kale, president and country head, Holidays, MICE, Visa-Thomas Cook (India) Limited, and Daniel D’Souza, president and country head, Holidays, SOTC Travel, check out the topical locations:

Goa, India

Goa is the ideal place to celebrate World Coconut Day because of its beautiful shores and coconut palms that line the coasts. Savour classic Goan cuisines like Sorak, a hot coconut curry, and Bebinca, a coconut dessert, or get fresh coconut water from a seashore seller. Enjoy a refreshing coconut cocktail at a nearby beach shack, or treat yourself to a traditional Goan seafood feast that includes curries made with coconut.

Andaman, India

This island in India offers a lovely retreat with coconut trees growing next to sparkling seas. Discover beautiful beaches like Chidiyatapu Beach in Port Blair and Radhanagar Beach in the Havelock Islands. Local gastronomy, such as the spicy curry made with coconut, is available there. Enjoy a refreshing drink of coconut water while you unwind and admire the serene appeal of this tropical heaven.

Kerala, India

Kerala, also called "God's Own Country," is well known for its lush scenery and abundance of coconut palms. The use of coconut in curries and desserts is equally essential to the food of the area. Savour a typical Kerala lunch on a houseboat trip through the peaceful backwaters, where coconut is a key ingredient in meals like payasam, a sweet rice pudding, and avial, a mixed vegetable curry.

Seychelles

With its stunning shores and plenty of palm trees, this group of islands in the Indian Ocean is a coconut lover's dream. The abundance of coconuts that grow on the island is well-utilised in Seychelles cuisine. Enjoy regional specialities like coconut curry or Kari Koko and the traditional salad palms or coconut palm salad as you relax on this stunning island.

Fiji

Fiji is a tropical paradise where coconuts flourish due to its warm climate and beautiful scenery. Coconut is a common ingredient in traditional Fijian cuisines on the island, giving the food a rich flavour. Taste a Lovo feast, in which meats and vegetables are cooked using coconut leaves in an underground oven. For a true Fijian experience, make sure to try the fresh coconut water and coconut curry.

Bali, Indonesia

For those who love coconuts, Bali's stunning coastlines and tropical environment are an absolute heaven. Coconut is used in many different forms in the island's food scene, from savoury dishes to sweet desserts. Indulge in the vibrant culture of the island by eating coconut-based treats like klepon, which are delicious rice cakes packed with palm sugar, and sipping on a fresh coconut smoothie at a local market.

Thailand

The tropical climate of Thailand is perfect for growing coconuts, and Thai cuisine depends heavily on the fruit. Coconut is a common ingredient in many meals, from fast food to fine restaurants. Try traditional Thai delicacies like mango sticky rice with a taste of coconut cream and coconut soup, or relax with a cool coconut shake while exploring the colourful market.

Hawaii, USA

Hawaii's islands are covered with coconut palms, and this tropical fruit is often used in the cuisine. Everywhere you go in Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island, you can find food and beverages with coconut flavourings. Grab a cool coconut water directly from the plant and head to a luau for a traditional Hawaiian feast featuring coconut foods like haupia, a coconut pudding.