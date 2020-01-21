Cleaning bathrooms not our cup of tea, say millennials...

Washington: Millennials are lethargic when it comes to cleaning bathrooms, revealed a recent survey. According to the poll conducted about regular house chores, people with their birth dates post 1981 cleaned their house’s washrooms most commonly once in a month or so. Whereas, the same happened with only 10% of the baby boomer or the next generation.

Bathroom cleaning, one of the most dreaded house works was commonly done once in every week by over 50% of the survey participants. Among all the age groups, Gen Z’ers were the ones who willingly or unwillingly completed the task on time every week, shares the report. Apart from bathroom cleaning, personal linen was one of the works where men lagged. However, when it comes to bath towels, people said that they prefer to give it for laundry after just one-time use.

Even in the age of gadget-friendliness, people would like to wash the kitchenware and utensils with their hand rather than by dishwasher. Around 53% of people use the argument-inducing manual method, while 46% simply pack the shelves of their machine.

The research also examined geographical differences in relation to cleaning habits. It found that residents of Hawaii spend the largest proportion of their lives on chores like dusting, vacuuming and mopping floors. Residents of Aloha State (known for highest life expectancy in the US) have earned the title of the nation’s most dedicated cleaners. They indulge in making things spick-and-span for a total of 138 days per typical life span.

Minnesotans, meanwhile, spend the least amount of time cleaning, with an accumulation of 122 days over the course of an average life. As for New Yorkers, they tie with folks from Michigan as the country’s second-cleanest people as they spend 136 hours of their lifetime performing domestic tasks.