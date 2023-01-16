e-Paper Get App
City-based NGO, Being Social-Ek Nayi Shuruaat organises a talent hunt for under-privileged children

The event is aimed at providing platform and opportunity to showcase their talent

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
In a noble initiative city-based non-profit organisation, Being Social-Ek Nayi Shuruaat is set to organise a talent hunt program for under-privileged children. These children are from different orphanages, child development centres and community centre across Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Organised in collaboration with Abhudhay, IIT Bombay, about 900 children were been trained at 22 centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru for four months. Out of which 216 children were selected on the pre-finale, which took place on December 11, 2022. These children will take the centre stage on January 21 at IIT Bombay to compete in the finals and take the trophy home in their respective categories.

The talent hunt aims to provide a platform for under-privileged children to showcase their talent as well as an opportunity to fulfill their dreams of performing on stage. “Everyone needs a chance and hence we made it happen by giving this platform and regular training. We are trying our best to shine and show their talent to the world,” said Sinu Jacob, a board member at the NGO.

Being Social-Ek Nayi Shuruaat NGO is a voluntary based organisation started in 2015 for the betterment, upliftment and is working towards positive outcome.

What: Talent Hunt of underprivileged children

When: January 21. 10 am to 3 pm
Where: IIT Bombay, Powai

