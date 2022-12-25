Christmas 2022: Three kids-friendly healthy dessert recipes for post-Christmas celebration

It’s Christmas and our hands are already full with goodies and cookies along with an illustrious traditional lunches and dinners. But the celebration shouldn’t end here, it should continue till the New Year and what a better way than making the festive time special for kids in our house, for they are the ones super excited for Santa.

Here are three delicious dessert recipes by Myoprotein India that you can treat them with even post-Christmas Day:

1. Perfect Protein Doughnut Recipe

This tasty, moist, and super-easy-to-make recipe is the only protein doughnut recipe you’ll ever need. Each protein doughnut contains just 161kcal and 5g fat, and a whopping 8g protein. Who said doughnuts couldn’t be healthy?

Makes: 6 doughnuts

Equipment needed: Doughnut pan

Ingredients:

For the doughnuts:

90g instant oats

30g Vanilla Impact Whey

1 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

1 medium egg

60ml of your preferred syrup-based sweetener

60ml milk

2 tbsp. smooth peanut butter

10-12 drops vanilla flavdrops or ½ tsp. vanilla extract

For the topping (optional):

200g low-fat cream cheese

½ tsp. vanilla extract

Sweetener of choice (to taste)

Method:

Preheat oven to 200°C or 180°C for fan-assisted. Next, combine Instant Oats (or blended rolled oats if you’re using them), whey protein, baking powder and salt in a bowl. Mix until the ingredients are well-distributed. Set aside for a moment.

Place the egg, maple syrup, milk, peanut butter and vanilla into a blender and process until smooth. Pour the wet mixture into the dry mixture and gently fold few until just a few lumps remain, and you can’t see any dry powder anymore.

Grease a doughnut pan with coconut oil or your preferred oil and pour the batter into the doughnut holes, up to just under the rim. Place onto the middle shelf of the oven for 11-13 minutes, or until an inserted knife comes out clean. Once cooked, remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes in the pan, then remove from the pan and allow to cool completely.

To make the topping, simply whisk the cream cheese, sweetener, vanilla, and matcha until smooth. Dip each doughnut into the topping and set in the fridge. Store covered in the fridge for up to 3 days.

2. Gingerbread Nut Cookies

Gingerbread Nut Cookies |

Delicious ginger and cinnamon mixed with protein and nuts make a cookie that’s got a kick and a protein punch. With no added fat or sugar, you wouldn’t believe that it could taste so good, but it does.

Makes: 12 cookies

Ingredients:

125g ground hazelnuts/almonds

3 eggs

100g dates

1.5 scoops Vanilla Impact Whey Protein

1 tsp. ginger

1 tsp. cinnamon

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Using a stand mixer or a blender, mix all the ingredients together and shape the dough to create a dozen small cookies. Line a baking tray with parchment and place the cookies on the tray.

Once shaped, bake for 15 minutes or until the cookies are golden brown. Remove from the oven and leave to cool before removing from the tray.

3. Frosted Chocolate Protein Cookies

Frosted Chocolate Protein Cookies |

These cookies are the perfect solution when you’re in need of a chocolate fix. Packed with protein, these cookies are guaranteed to be a popular post Christmas treat for kids.

Makes: 12 cookies

Ingredients:

For the cookies:

45g oats

50g Chocolate Impact Whey

3 tbsp. cashew butter

3 tbsp. cacao powder

Handful of almonds (roughly chopped)

Handful dark/raw chocolate (roughly chopped)

1.5 Tbsp. coconut oil

Almond milk

For the frosting:

2 tbsp. cashew butter

1 heaped tbsp. cacao powder

2 tbsp. honey/agave/maple syrup

Method:

Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a baking tray with parchment. Add the protein powder, oats, cashew butter, cacao and coconut oil into a food processor and blend until everything is well combined. Add a splash of almond milk and blend again to create a sticky, dough-like mixture. You can always add in more nut butter or coconut oil if the ingredients aren’t holding together.

Stir through the chopped almonds and chocolate and mould the dough into small cookies. Place the cookies onto the baking tray and cook in the oven for 10-12 minutes.Take out of the oven and transfer onto a wire rack to cool.

To make the frosting, mix the cashew butter, sweetener of choice and cacao powder until smooth and creamy. Add a dash of almond milk if needed, to create a thinner consistency. Spread the frosting over the cookies and garnish with some cacao nibs.

