Chinese Woman Gained 20 Kgs In One Year Due To '996' Work Culture; Know How 'Overwork Obesity' Can Be Harmful

Overworking can cause serious health issues, even at a younger age. A Chinese woman gained 20 kgs in one year due to work stress striking online conversation about 'overwork obesity'.

South China Morning Post reported that a 24-year-old woman named Ouyang Wenjing, from Guangdong province, shared on Chinese social media Xiaohongshu that she gained 20 kgs in the past year and her weight jumped from 60 kg to 80 kg.

What does Ouyang say about 'overwork obesity'?

The 24-year-old described how her job turned out to be a “disaster” for both her mental and physical health. She mentioned how irregular working hours and constant outside food caused her weight gain. Her working hours and stress exhausted her to a point where she did not even have time to cook.

Sudden 'weight gain due to prolonged working hours is called as 'overwork obesity'. “All my willpower was used at work, so I had none left for my life," she said. Back in school, Ouyang was 105kg, and over the next four years, with dedication, she lost 45 kg.

Expert Zuo Xiaoxia from Chinese media Health Times observed her report and shared how overeating, sleep deprivation and ordering food late night led to 'overwork obesity'. She also shared that Ouyang's work pressure was so extreme that it crushed all the efforts she took to loose weight previously. She recommended eating more vegetables, less meat and eating on time and exercising to prevent obesity.

What is China's 996 work culture?

China follows a rigorous 996 work culture which means employees are supposed to work from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm for 6 days a week. This has led to multiple people suffering from health issues as prolonged working hours adds to stress and mental health issues.

Ouyang quit her job in June this year after she realised she cannot put her body through so much stress due to work. She started seeing improvements in her well-being as soon as she quit. As a result of her changed lifestyle, she lost 6kgs in a month. She now works as a freelance weight loss influencer and helps other people with similar issues