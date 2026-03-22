‘Childhood Dream Come True’: Rohit Sharma Signs T-Shirt For Sanju Rathod At Mumbai Indians Event, Heartwarming Moment Goes Viral

'Childhood Dream Come True': Rohit Sharma Appreciates Sanju Rathod, Gives Autograph On His T-shirt; Heartwarming Moment Goes Viral |

A touching fan moment stole the spotlight at The MIX – A Mumbai Indians Experience in Mumbai, as Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma made a young artist’s dream come true.

Music sensation Sanju Rathod, who was among the performers at the high-energy fan festival hosted by Mumbai Indians, shared a special on-stage interaction with the former India captain. In a now-viral video, Rohit is seen warmly appreciating Rathod’s performance before signing an autograph on his T-shirt, turning the moment into a lifelong memory for the singer.

Clearly overwhelmed, Sanju described the interaction as a “childhood dream come true,” capturing the emotional significance of meeting one of Indian cricket’s biggest icons. The candid exchange between the cricketer and the artist quickly struck a chord online, with fans praising Rohit’s humble gesture and the genuine joy on Rathod’s face.

The MIX event, which blends cricket with music and entertainment, has been hosting a series of memorable fan interactions, with players stepping beyond the field to engage closely with audiences. Performances by artists like Rathod, along with appearances by MI stars, have created a vibrant and immersive experience.

As Mumbai Indians gear up for the upcoming Indian Premier League season, moments like these highlight the emotional connect between players, performers, and fans, making the event more than just a celebration of sport.