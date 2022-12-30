Check out this 5-step crunchy Cheesy Quinoa Nachos for a cozy night at home this new year's eve

This New Year's Eve, if you are planning to stay back home and not in a mood to indulge in a party food and heavy meals? Take a detour to some easy-to-make healthy recipe when you confine watching those romcoms or thrillers at a comfort of your home. Here's a recipe for Cheesy Quinoa Nachos by Cornitos.

Cheesy Quinoa Nachos

Ingredients

70g / 1 packet Quinoa Nacho Crisps

60 gm sliced Jalapenos

100 gm Jalapeno dip

100 gm Onion juliennes

60 gm Boiled Sweet corn

60 gm Tomato diced

100 gm Mozzarella cheese

Seasoning to taste

Method

Arrange the quinoa nacho crisps on a ceramic plate, overlapping one over the other.

Pour the jalapeno dip over nachos.

Top nachos with veggies and sliced jalapenos.

Sprinkle mozzarella cheese evenly on the nachos and finish with seasoning.

Bake in a pre-heated oven at 350 *F for two minutes or till cheese melts.

Remove from oven and serve with dips.

