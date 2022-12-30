Check out this 5-step crunchy Cheesy Quinoa Nachos for a cozy night at home this new year's eve

This New Year's Eve, if you are planning to stay back home and not in a mood to indulge in a party food and heavy meals? Take a detour to some easy-to-make healthy recipe when you confine watching those romcoms or thrillers at a comfort of your home. Here's a recipe for Cheesy Quinoa Nachos by Cornitos.
Cheesy Quinoa Nachos
Ingredients
70g / 1 packet Quinoa Nacho Crisps
60 gm sliced Jalapenos
100 gm Jalapeno dip
100 gm Onion juliennes
60 gm Boiled Sweet corn
60 gm Tomato diced
100 gm Mozzarella cheese
Seasoning to taste
Method
Arrange the quinoa nacho crisps on a ceramic plate, overlapping one over the other.
Pour the jalapeno dip over nachos.
Top nachos with veggies and sliced jalapenos.
Sprinkle mozzarella cheese evenly on the nachos and finish with seasoning.
Bake in a pre-heated oven at 350 *F for two minutes or till cheese melts.
Remove from oven and serve with dips.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)