Check out this 5-step crunchy Cheesy Quinoa Nachos for a cozy night at home this new year's eve

Take some stress off your plate and ditch heavy dinner with this easy-to-make recipe that you can enjoy at home

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 03:57 PM IST
This New Year's Eve, if you are planning to stay back home and not in a mood to indulge in a party food and heavy meals? Take a detour to some easy-to-make healthy recipe when you confine watching those romcoms or thrillers at a comfort of your home. Here's a recipe for Cheesy Quinoa Nachos by Cornitos.

Cheesy Quinoa Nachos

Ingredients

  • 70g / 1 packet Quinoa Nacho Crisps

  • 60 gm sliced Jalapenos

  • 100 gm Jalapeno dip

  • 100 gm Onion juliennes

  • 60 gm Boiled Sweet corn

  • 60 gm Tomato diced

  • 100 gm Mozzarella cheese

  • Seasoning to taste

Method 

  • Arrange the quinoa nacho crisps on a ceramic plate, overlapping one over the other.

  • Pour the jalapeno dip over nachos.

  • Top nachos with veggies and sliced jalapenos.

  • Sprinkle mozzarella cheese evenly on the nachos and finish with seasoning.

  • Bake in a pre-heated oven at 350 *F for two minutes or till cheese melts.

  • Remove from oven and serve with dips.

