Chaitra Purnima 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance of full moon day | FPJ

Chaitra Purnima is also known as 'Chaiti Punar'. Purnima or full moon day has religious and spiritual significance. Devotees perform many religious and spiritual activities on full moon days. As per the belief, observing fast on Chaitra Purnima and worshipping Lord Vishnu and God Moon is considered auspicious and devotees are bestowed with blessings.

The occasion of Chaitra Purnima will be observed along with Hanuman Jayanti this year.

Shubh muhurat

Purnima Tithi begins - April 5, 2023 - 9:19 am

Purnima Tithi ends - April 6, 2023 - 10:04 am

Rituals

On this day devotees wake up early in the morning and take a holy dip in the Ganga river. Then they offer Arghya (water) to Suryadev which is considered to be rewarding on this day. Some devotees put gangajal in their buckets and take a holy bath at home. Many devotees observe Satyanarayana vrat on this day and offer prayers to the lord. Practicing charity like distributing food, money and clothes to the poor people is considered auspicious on this day.

Significance

Chaitra Purnima is considered to be a very auspicious festival that includes the worship of Lord Vishnu. It is observed with great fervour and devotion across the country.

It is believed that Lord Hanuman was born at the sunrise on the Purnima tithi, celebrated as ‘Hanuman Jayanti.’

Devotees offer their prayers to Lord Vishnu and chant mantras like Om Namo Narayana as well as Lord Hanuman to seek their blessings for a happy and prosperous life.

According to Drik Panchang, people worship Lord Satyanarayana, an extremely benevolent form of Lord Vishnu, and observe Satyanarayana fasting on Purnima day.

Lord Vishnu Mantras

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya

Om Namo Narayanaya

Lord Hanuman Mantras

Om Shri Hanumate Namah

Om Anjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dhimahi

Tanno Hanumat Prachodayat