Chai Love: Benefits Of Drinking Tea During Winter Mornings

The tea vs coffee debate would never settle as people have their personal preferences for their hot drinks. While chai lovers consider the beverage as an emotion to enjoy the weather, be it the rain or snowfall, tea is also known for its health benefits and wellness secrets.

Experts believe that tea scores decent on caffeine levels and makes a perfect drink one can enjoy in cold weather. The hot drink comes with several health benefits to make one's winter morning calming and special.

Key benefits

- Protects you from cough and cold

- Comforts throat

- Provides you warmth amid low temperature

- Improves digestion

- Ginger in tea relaxes and rejuvenates you

Don't you agree that it hits a different high when you sip some tea sitting on your balcony witnessing the snowfall? Winter is all about loving chai a little more as it serves as a recipe to keep you away from illness too. "Hot tea during winter not only warms the body but also provides a comforting boost to the immune system, promoting overall health," says Chaitanya Bhamidipaty, Co-founder of Roastea.

"The infusion of hot liquids also contributes to internal warmth, making it an effective choice to combat winter chills," he notes further. Romancing the beverage and adoring its aesthetics," Bhamidipaty adds, "The warmth derived from a steaming cup of tea isn't just physical; it permeates the senses, providing a cozy and comforting experience. Tea's diverse varieties, from robust black teas to fragrant herbal blends, cater to varied preferences, ensuring there's a perfect cup for everyone."