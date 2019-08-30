Chahna Soni - The beauty, health and lifestyle influencer turned 23

"Beauty with brain" we all have heard a lot but Chahna soni is a perfect example to proof this.

Chahna Soni is a young and talented beauty, health and lifestyle influencer ,turning 23 on 30 August 2019. Her work and past experience is worth reading. At such a young age she has achieved a lot, just because of her hardwork. As a beauty influencer she wants to encourage people to do make their own space in this niche.

Chahna has done ‘Interior Designing’ from SNDT in Mumbai and ‘Diamond Graduate’ from Gemological Institute Of America. Currently she is pursuing her PHD in classical dance form, 'Kathak'. Talking about her work then she has done collaborations with some renowned brands like L’Oréal, Puresense, Ritebite Max Protein, Fast&Up, The Face Shop, Aaranyaa, Wow Science, Swiss Beauty, Tjori, Kairali Ayurvedic, Body Code, Ohria and many more. She has also worked for some international brands like Sprayground bags, Soufeel, Sugarbear hair and so on.

Her influential personality and humble nature makes her even more admiring. 'Be authentic' and believing in oneself is the best advice coming from her.

So, we wish her a very happy 23rd birthday and pray for her success and never ending achievements. Wishing her all the best for future.